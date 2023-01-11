One of Erie’s oldest cultural and community assets is the recipient of this week’s Loving Giving Local donation.

The Erie Philharmonic has been entertaining audiences throughout northwest Pennsylvania for more than a century. Thanks to a new concert hall, an energetic and creative staff, talented professional musicians and a charismatic conductor, the philharmonic is more relevant today than ever.

“We’re selling out concerts, and we’re having to add performances. We have young families coming to see our performances, so not only have we been around for a long time but we’re still relevant to this day,” said Steve Weiser, executive director, Erie Philharmonic.

The Erie Philharmonics’ most notable performances happen at the historic Warner Theatre, but some of the organization’s most important work happens elsewhere. This week’s Loving Giving Local donation will help that work continue.

“Free youth concerts, piano donations, instrumental petting zoos, so $250 can really be what changes a student’s life. It lets us donate a piano right into their living room, so we have lots of programs. This will go to benefit right away,” Weiser added.

“The Erie Philharmonic has been in our community for over a hundred years. To come today and know that the donation we bring is going to go towards one of their youth programs and educating youth in our community about music, that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about,” said Joe Askins, sponsor, Auto Express Kia.

The Erie Philharmonic’s next symphonic concert, The Planets, is set for Jan. 28. Toy Story in Concert is their next performance and is on Feb. 19.