Loving Giving Local: Erie Regional Library Foundation

Loving Giving Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Area libraries do more than provide books, they also provide computer access to those who don’t have internet.

Our Loving Giving Local Crew is helping to fulfill that mission with this week’s Loving Giving Local $250 award.

Today a library is more than a good read, for many it’s also computer access which can help with filling out a school loan request or a job application.

That made this week’s drawing for the Erie Regional Library Foundation exciting since the foundation has a lot of places where the money could go.

“This is a wonderful surprise. It will go to our general fund so we can work across and have some options as to how we want to best help the community,” said Erica Shine from the Erie Regional Library Foundation.

For Sponsor Joe Askins, the donation does more than just provide the additional dollars, it also helps a worthwhile effort that can sometimes get lost in other pressing needs out there.

“Whether its for access to books, for us to be here today it’s just a well deserved donation and I think sometimes out regional libraries are overlooked and we’re happy to be here to make this donation,” said Joe Askins, Sponsor, Auto Express.

What deserving charity will benefit when the Loving Giving Local Crew takes to the streets next week? Tune in on Wednesday morning to find out.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Loving Giving Local nonprofit winners

Mother Teresa Academy

Community Access Media

Achievement Center

Alzheimer's Association

Young Artists Debut Orchestra

Erie Dance Consortium

Brookside Fire Company

Impact Corry

Villa Maria Academy

Lake Erie Arboretum

Pleasant Ridge Manor Friends Forever

WLD Ranch

Wesley United Methodist Church

Lake Erie Fanfare

Eagles Nest Leadership Corporation

Erie Free Store

Sunshine Group of Erie

Community Country Day School

Erie Drum Corps

Foundation for Sustainable Forests

Erie City Mission

Academy Neighborhood Association

Gem City Bands

Multicultural Health Evaluation Delivery Systems

United Way of Erie County

Wayside Presbyterian Church

Erie Humane Society

Compass Reading Center Inc.

Fairview Presbyterian Church

Headwaters NRC Trust

GECAC

AAUW Erie Branch

Corry Higher Education Council

Union City Pride

Girls Golf of Erie

Warriors to Washington

H.A.N.D.S.

Greater Erie Alliance for Equality

American Heart Association

Corry Area Arts Council, Inc.

Mercyhurst University

West Lake Fire Department

Doorkeepers Christian Outreach

Edinboro University Alumni Association

The Tom Ridge Environmental Center Foundation

St. Jude School

Union City Little League

Union City Fire Department

Erie Regional Library Foundation

Events Calendar