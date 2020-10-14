Loving Giving Local: Erie Regional Library Foundation

Area libraries do more than provide books, they also provide computer access to those who don’t have internet.

Our Loving Giving Local Crew is helping to fulfill that mission with this week’s Loving Giving Local $250 award.

Today a library is more than a good read, for many it’s also computer access which can help with filling out a school loan request or a job application.

That made this week’s drawing for the Erie Regional Library Foundation exciting since the foundation has a lot of places where the money could go.

“This is a wonderful surprise. It will go to our general fund so we can work across and have some options as to how we want to best help the community,” said Erica Shine from the Erie Regional Library Foundation.

For Sponsor Joe Askins, the donation does more than just provide the additional dollars, it also helps a worthwhile effort that can sometimes get lost in other pressing needs out there.

“Whether its for access to books, for us to be here today it’s just a well deserved donation and I think sometimes out regional libraries are overlooked and we’re happy to be here to make this donation,” said Joe Askins, Sponsor, Auto Express.

What deserving charity will benefit when the Loving Giving Local Crew takes to the streets next week? Tune in on Wednesday morning to find out.