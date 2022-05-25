A local baseball organization is the recipient of this week’s Loving Giving Local donation.

The league has hit it out of the park with the decision on how to use this money.

These young players are members of Erie Steelheads Baseball League.

Have you heard of it? The Steelheads League consists of 11 teams of youth seven to 18 years old.

“Our culture is hustle, grit, determination, and class. We want our athletes to focus and really develop that. We’re developing baseball players, but more importantly we’re developing young men,” said Aaron Phillips, Erie Steelheads Baseball.

A step up from little league, baseball teams in the Steelheads League travel.

“We play local teams. There are several other local organizations, but we also travel to other states and areas for competition,” said Phillips.

When an organization gets a visit and a donation from Loving Giving Local, it’s always interesting to see what they’re going to do with it. In the case of Steelhead Baseball, they’re going to pay it forward.

“Our board of directors met and we made a decision to make the donation to the John Tramontano Foundation for athletics, educational scholarships, and cancer research,” said Phillips.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“To learn today that they’re passing along these funds to another athletic fund, it’s special. We just like what the Erie Steelheads do for the youth in our community and we’re happy to be a part of it,” said Joe Askins, Auto Express Resale Center.