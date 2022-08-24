Every week, Joe Askins of Auto Express demonstrates philanthropy by donating money to local nonprofits.

This week JET 24’s Loving Giving Local made a visit to a unique group that also practices philanthropy.

The Erie Women’s Fund is a female philanthropy group run through the Erie Community Foundation.

It’s mission is to empower women and families, here’s how.

“So we do two grant cycles each year where we support other nonprofits that fulfill our mission. Our major grant this year was for $100,000. Recently that went to the Mercy Center for Women for their WEAR Program to help support women and help them obtain wage sustaining jobs through jobs programs,” said Lauren Bauer, Erie Women’s Fund Vice Chair.

The Erie Women’s Fund has been around since 2007. Since then they have invested nearly $1 million into the Erie region.

It truly is an organization of women helping women.

“We have almost 200 members of the Erie Women’s Fund right now who make an annual donation to continue their membership, and then we as a group together through the power of collective giving make a difference in our community,” said Bauer.

“Bringing Loving Giving Local to the Erie Women’s Fund, and again this is women empowering women, and they’ve been doing this for over 15 years, and for us to be able to deliver them a donation, we know that the donation is going to be used for the women in our community and that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about,” said Joe Askins, Sponsor Auto Express.

