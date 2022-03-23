An organization that has served the youth of the community for more than 40 years has scored a donation from Loving Giving Local.

Youth soccer looks pretty much the same everywhere that it’s played.

Locally, the Erie Youth Soccer Association began in 1974. The association was founded by a group of local fathers looking for a soccer experience for their children.

“They had played in college and in clubs and stuff like that and they basically brought the sport here to Erie. A lot of young guys said ‘Hey, let’s get this going,’ and it’s really expanded since then,” said Paul Fries, Erie Youth Soccer Association President.

From 167 players the first year, the team seen as many as 4,000 young people in a season, playing on field all over the county.

The Loving Giving Local donation will be used to help fund the organization’s general expenses such as paying for referees and equipment.

“To bring Loving Giving Local to Erie Youth Soccer and to see the impact soccer has on our community and the kids in our community, and for us to be able to deliver a donation today is pretty special,” said Joe Askins, Auto Express Resale Center.

Soccer is a world game. Fries says it’s exploding popularity is easily explained.

“I think a lot of it is that it’s a simple game to get going. You need some players, a ball, a goal and that’s it. You also need some space,” Fries said.

