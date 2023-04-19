The ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum is undergoing a multi-million dollar expansion project.

This week, the museum got a visit from Loving Giving Local. So how will the $250 donation help?

The ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum is undergoing an impressive expansion project, due to be completed in June 2023. When the new addition opens, kids can expect an all-new experience.

“We’re going to have all new exhibits on that side, so we’re looking at lake life. It’s a whole exhibit that has a number of components, one of which is a water table that’s going to be three times the size of our current water table, which will be a really fun time,” said Olivia Wickline, museum events coordinator.

When the new section of the children’s museum opens this summer, a popular attraction is making its return.

“Everyone I’ve spoken to about the children’s museum, and I say this as a non-Erieite, always talks about the bubble. The bubble being at the children’s museum — well, it’s coming back. We are going to have the bubble and an ice table in that same lake life area in the new museum. So that will be coming this June,” Wickline said.

Once the new addition is occupied in late June, the current museum space will be closed and totally renovated — doubling its size a year from now.

This week’s Loving Giving Local donation will help keep the current museum space operating through the transition.

“This is a great resource for kids in our community, and the $250 that we bring today is going to stay right here in this space. That’s what Loving Giving Local is all about. It’s supporting the kids in the community and the children’s museum has been doing it for years,” said Joe Askins, sponsor, Auto Express Superstore.