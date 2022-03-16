This week’s Loving Giving Local donation of $250 will help the Fairview Area Historical Society carry on its mission.

“Our mission is to save Fairview history and to share it as well as educate,” said Sabina Freeman, Fairview Area Historical Society.

The organization does indeed do that in a big way at the Sturgeon House, which is located at the corner of Avonia Road and Water Street. It is believed to be the most historically important building in the community.

Built in 1838 by Samuel Sturgeon, the federal salt box-style structure served as a home to Sturgeon family members until 1899.

For the next 80 years, it was a rental until it was purchased by the historical society in 1979. It now houses various exhibits and historical archives.

“We purchased it directly from a Sturgeon descendant and some of the pieces that were in the house when that family moved out in 1899 are now in our parlor,” Freeman said.

Because there were so many Sturgeons living in this region in the 1800s, Fairview was originally called “Sturgeonville.”

“History is important to us and for us to be part of the Fairview history, that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about, giving back to the community.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

To tour the 184-year old Sturgeon House or to learn more about Fairview history, click here.