This week the Loving Giving Local team made a trip across the border to nearby Findley Lake, New York.

That’s where the Findley Lake Community Foundation funds transformational projects in the lakeside community.

Findley Lake, in northwestern New York, was created when Alexander Findley built a dam in 1815 to connect two ponds to power his mill. A settlement grew and the community of Findley Lake was born.

Positive changes here since 1999 are due in part to the work of the Findley Lake Community Foundation. The organization directs community giving to worthwhile projects.

This week’s Loving Giving Local donation will help a local nonprofit.

“We are currently affiliated with the Erie Community Foundation. They help us with the investment of our funds, and then a local board makes decisions about nonprofits and what projects to support,” said Rebecca Brumagin, Findley Lake Community Foundation.

The foundation is looking to leverage its giving to help transform Findley Lake.

“One of the exciting things we are working on right now is looking at transformational funding. So we are looking at how we can partner to create transformational projects here in this community. It’s a new initiative of ours and we’re excited about launching that,” Brumagin added.

“Findley Lake is such a beautiful community and for us to bring Loving Giving Local here today, and know this donation we bring is going to end up in the hands of a local nonprofit and it’s going to go right back into the Findley Lake community, that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about,” said Joe Askins, Sponsor, Auto Express.