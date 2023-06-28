It was five years ago this summer when a fire destroyed the historic Girard Presbyterian Church.

Now with a new building, the ministries of the church continue, this week getting a helping hand from a Loving Giving Local. The July 2018 fire at Girard Presbyterian Church was devastating to the entire Girard community.

A piece of history up in flames, but from the ashes rose a new building and new hope

“I think it gave great hope to people. The fire was such an unfortunate occurrence and to come back, especially during the COVID times as people saw the construction week to week, they could drive by during such a discouraging time. I think it gave a lot of hope to people in the community, not just those that are part of this congregation,” said Rev. Nicola Vitiello, pastor.

The fire that destroyed this church on July 22, just five years ago, wasn’t the first disaster here. A storm wiped out the original church building in the late 1800s, and the church that was destroyed by fire was opened in 1892.

Only the original church bell, some bricks and one small stained glass were saved from the inferno and made up a memorial in front of the new church. It’s a brand-new building members and the community can be proud of.

The congregation could move in debt-free, thanks to generous support. This week’s Loving Giving Local donation will help the church’s many ministries.

“We have a pre-school, we have the Christian-covered food pantry, we have love in the name of Christ here as well and so lots of different things are going on. The congregation is growing, its really a joy to be a part of all that,” said Vitiello.

“We know anytime we bring Loving Giving local to a local church that that money goes right back into the community into one of their programs. And to see what they’ve done with this amazing church and to see how they meet and congregate, that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about. It’s about our community and we know this church is going to put it right back into the community,” said Joe Askins, sponsor, Auto Express.