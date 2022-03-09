When a school’s budget just isn’t big enough to help students and teachers fund special learning opportunities, there are other ways.

In Waterford, it’s the Fort LeBoeuf Foundation as the recipient of the Loving Giving Local donation.

For 27 years, the Fort LeBoeuf Foundation has been financially supporting learning and teaching opportunities throughout the school district.

The foundation provides scholarships and mini grants for student educational opportunities.

It helps fund unique teacher programs and projects and the foundation pays for facility enhancements that have direct student benefit that are not funded by the school district.

“Teachers come up with idea but they might not make the budget or the building availability of funds. We can come in and help that. At the same time, we can really enhance some opportunities and get new programs started. We can get new classes up and running that they would like to see come into play,” said Dennis Fortin, Fort LeBoeuf Foundation.

Fortin says funds to make all this happen come from a variety of sources.

“Fort LeBoeuf has a proud history and most of our donations come through alumni,” Fortin said.

The foundation has received a financial boost from Loving Giving Local and Auto Express.

“For us to bring Loving Giving Local to the great Fort LeBoeuf School District is pretty special. We have children in the Fort LeBoeuf School District and we know this donation that we brought today will go right back to the students of Fort LeBoeuf. The foundation does a huge part in the Fort LeBoeuf community and it’s pretty exciting for us to be here today to bring this check,” said Joe Askins, Auto Express.