Loving Giving Local- GECAC Agency

This week’s Loving Giving Local award winner is a familiar name among Erie non-profits. A group that has been working hard to provide help for area residents who need it during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The GECAC Agency has been a downtown fixture in Erie for decades, but the community’s needs may have never been greater during that long legacy.

GECAC’s mission is to fight poverty, something the executive director said happens through varied programs from help with rent to meals for seniors.

“As you’re going through these challenging times with COVID-19, if your situation has changed please check in with us. We may be able to help you get through the tough times until things pick back up and get closer to normal,” said Danny Jones, CEO of GECAC.

While an end to the pandemic is still a ways off, the need here at home is daily. That’s why the $250 Loving Giving Local award will go immediately into helping those who need help.

“To hear that this is going to be used directly in our community to help feed people, to help clothe people, so to me this is what it’s all about. This is our community and I’m happy to be here to give back to GECAC today,” said Joe Askins, Sponsor from Auto Express.

What worthwhile charity will benefit from the Loving Giving Local cash award, tune in next Wednesday to find out.