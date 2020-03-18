1  of  10
Breaking News
Northampton County resident is first COVID-19 related death in Pennsylvania Erie City Hall closed to public as of Thursday Mayor Schember announces temporary changes to city services regarding COVID-19 Mercyhurst University students remaining on Erie campus must self-quarantine until March 21st Stock trading halted again as S&P 500 index drops 7% Positive case of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County President Trump invoking Defense Production Act to help make up for potential medical supply shortages President Trump tweets U.S. and Canada will close Northern U.S. border to non-essential traffic AHN opening four COVID-19 testing sites in Western PA Mercyhurst University gives update on student diagnosed with COVID-19

Loving Giving Local- Gem City Bands

Loving Giving Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Our Loving Giving Local crew is using this week’s $250 award to help a group that offers our community the gift of music. And that music is provided free of charge.

This week’s Loving Giving Local charity is the Gem City Bands.

For some the sweet sounds of music has lifted spirits in the area, thanks to the Gem City Band.

Now with both a concert band and jazz ensemble, we call it the Gem City Bands.

The goal is simple, make the best music possible, never charge for the service and everyone is welcome.

“We have high school musicians as well as college musicians and adults up to the age of 80. So if you’re interested in playing you’re welcome to join us. We rehearse here at Saint John’s every Tuesday at 8:00,” said Richard Molder of Gem City Bands.

It came as a surprise when Gem City’s name was drawn for the $250 award. The money will be used to replace equipment and more.

“I’m also really pleased to see that this donation will help them purchase new music for events and future shows,” said Joe Askins, Sponsor from Auto Express.

So what charity will benefit from next week’s Loving Giving Local donation? Tune in Wednesday morning to find out.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Loving Giving Local nonprofit winners

Mother Teresa Academy

Community Access Media

Achievement Center

Alzheimer's Association

Young Artists Debut Orchestra

Erie Dance Consortium

Brookside Fire Company

Impact Corry

Villa Maria Academy

Lake Erie Arboretum

Pleasant Ridge Manor Friends Forever

WLD Ranch

Wesley United Methodist Church

Lake Erie Fanfare

Eagles Nest Leadership Corporation

Erie Free Store

Sunshine Group of Erie

Community Country Day School

Erie Drum Corps

Foundation for Sustainable Forests

Erie City Mission

Academy Neighborhood Association

Gem City Bands

Events Calendar