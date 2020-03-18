Loving Giving Local- Gem City Bands

Our Loving Giving Local crew is using this week’s $250 award to help a group that offers our community the gift of music. And that music is provided free of charge.

This week’s Loving Giving Local charity is the Gem City Bands.

For some the sweet sounds of music has lifted spirits in the area, thanks to the Gem City Band.

Now with both a concert band and jazz ensemble, we call it the Gem City Bands.

The goal is simple, make the best music possible, never charge for the service and everyone is welcome.

“We have high school musicians as well as college musicians and adults up to the age of 80. So if you’re interested in playing you’re welcome to join us. We rehearse here at Saint John’s every Tuesday at 8:00,” said Richard Molder of Gem City Bands.

It came as a surprise when Gem City’s name was drawn for the $250 award. The money will be used to replace equipment and more.

“I’m also really pleased to see that this donation will help them purchase new music for events and future shows,” said Joe Askins, Sponsor from Auto Express.

So what charity will benefit from next week’s Loving Giving Local donation? Tune in Wednesday morning to find out.