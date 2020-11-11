Loving Giving Local- General McLane Foundation

Sometimes it takes more than tax dollars for special programs for a school district.

The Loving Giving Local Crew found that out while awarding this week’s Loving Giving Local $250 award.

Sometimes special programs require special funding. For the past 15 years, General McLane alumni and Edinboro community members have been contributing to the General McLane Foundation.

It started with scholarships but has since grown to help provide teachers in the district funding for programs outside of the school’s budget.

“We have very generous residents and alumni for General McLane who see the value of having a good strong district and educational program and we are constantly being contracted by former alumni and or members of the community who said well what about this program and how are they doing and can we help this program,” said Linda Rummel from the General McLane Foundation.

The Loving Giving Local $250 award will be split evenly between the foundations funds while helping those projects both big and small.

“This has been a tough year for fundraising and for us to bring Loving Giving Local here to General McLane. It’s all about giving back,” said Joe Askins, Sponsor from Auto Express.

What worthwhile charity will benefit from the Loving Giving Local $250 award next week? Tune in on Wednesday morning to find out.