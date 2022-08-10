A foundation is helping one local school district improve the quality of education and experience for their students.

This effort got a financial boost from Loving Giving Local.

This week Loving Giving Local made a visit to the Girard School District where Joe Askins from Auto Express presented the Loving Giving Local donation to the Girard School District Foundation.

Mary Kay Borkowski, a retired Girard School administrator, is president of the foundation.

“We provide grants for teachers or students to enhance classroom instruction. Some activities that aren’t supported through tax dollars. We also sponsor with other organizations and families. We provide scholarships,” said Mary Kay Borkowski, Girard School District Foundation.

The foundation is also working with the district to refurbish the schools swimming pool, and to enhance the entrance to the high school.

“We have bought murals and other things to brighten up the entrance for students and the community for all of the events that go on there,” said Borkowski.

“For us to be able to bring Loving Giving Local to the Girard School Foundation, to me it’s exciting to know that $250 donation is going to go brighten the day of many students as they enter school for the first time, in the next month or so. That’s what Loving Giving Local is all about, giving back to the community, and we’re happy to be here and give the Girard School District Foundation a check today,” said Joe Askins, Sponsor, Auto Express.

Who will be the lucky nonprofit that gets a visit from Loving Giving Local next week? Tune in to find out.