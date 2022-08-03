An organization that financially supports a variety of nonprofits in the community got a visit from Loving Giving Local.

Joe Askins of Auto Express pulled the name of the Erie Community Foundation out of thin air. The Loving Giving Local donation was immediately donated to Hear Erie’s Youth! (H.E.Y.!)

It’s a program operated by the Erie Community Foundation for grades 6-12 to learn about philanthropy.

“We learn, not just about giving back, but we learn about different issues youth are experiencing in the community. We learn about the youth serving organization in the community that are trying to address those issues and we act,” said Rachel Cacchione, Director of Community Impact.

One way that they act is by learning how to be judiciously philanthropic.

“The students actually operate their own grant program, solicit applications, and they decide how to invest a $10,000 grant to a deserving nonprofit,” Cacchione said.

One of those students is Gianna Stewart, a junior at Collegiate Academy.

“It’s really nice to go out and actually make an impact, and speak to people who are making moves to better our community,” said Gianna Stewart, H.E.Y! member.

“Any time we can bring Loving Giving Local to a youth program, it excites me because it’s a great thing for our community. When the Erie Community Foundation paid this forward to the H.E.Y! foundation, that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about to me. It supports these youth and giving back to the community. H.E.Y! is a great example of how they’re fostering our youth and getting them ready for the world,” said Joe Askins, Auto Express Resale Center.