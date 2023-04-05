Death and dying are topics most people would rather not discuss, but there’s a local organization expert at helping families through the end-of-life process.

Hospice of Metropolitan Erie, Inc. has been serving the community since 1982.

“Hospice was actually founded to address the needs of people as they approach the end of life. So we don’t pursue cure medicine, we pursue what they call palliative care, which is symptom control. We want people to enjoy the best experience possible in the last days that they have with us,” said Karen Moski, executive director.

Hospice of Metro Erie can help families with the dying process during the last six months of life.

“Many people don’t know how to talk to one another or their loved ones about what their end-of-life wishes are. That’s one of our areas of expertise,” Moski added.

Hospice provides those at the end of their life a doctor, nurse, social worker and counselor, and they also help with nutrition and spiritual support. These are services paid for by Medicare, private insurance or simply not charged for, due to the organization’s founding principles.

“Thanks to a group of dedicated volunteers in this community that founded our agency on the principle that the last thing you should be worrying about as you approach the end of life is how you’re going to pay your bills,” said Moski.

“For us to bring Loving Giving Local to Hospice of Metro Erie, and to learn that they’ve been doing it here since 1982, providing care and comfort to people and families in their final days, that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about. To find out this donation is going towards helping them with their need for a new file and record system, we couldn’t be happier,” said Joe Askins, sponsor, Auto Express Kia.