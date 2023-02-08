An organization that assists senior living communities throughout northwest Pennsylvania got a visit from Loving Giving Local.

HVA Senior Living Alliance is an alliance of regional, not-for-profit and senior living communities committed to offering the best possible quality of life for their residents.

The alliance has been providing all of its member senior living communities with a variety of services since 1997.

“We provide programs and services through our partnerships such as a pharmacy, a therapy company and nurse aid training. Actually, this is our 20th year celebrating nurse aid training. We have a senior navigation service and a nurse practitioner group,” said Jennifer Agnello, director of purchasing and education.

Additionally, HVA negotiates low-cost contracts for supplies, obtains grants to help defray costs of training and operations and shares best practices for collective improvement.

“Our services and programs provide support to them to help them increase the quality of care to their members, by reducing costs and increasing efficiencies,” said Agnello.

This week’s Loving Giving Donation may end up in the hands of a lucky nurse aid student.

“We have classes starting up here in March, and we’re hoping to use the money here today to help provide a grant possibly to a student who will be attending that class,” said Agnello.

“I was very excited to come to HVA and learn about their programs. To also learn they’ve been in the community for over 20 years helping to reduce the cost of senior living, that’s what we need in our community,” said Joe Askins, sponsor, Auto Express Resale Center.