A popular downtown organization that helps children express themselves artistically got a visit from Loving Giving Local this week.

Since 1995, the Inner-City Neighborhood Art House has been located at East 10th and Holland streets in the former Goodyear Tire store. It’s a ministry of the Benedictine Sisters.

The art house offers young people, ages 7 to 18, after-school and summer programs in various art forms, performances, literature and environmental action. It’s a busy place every day after school.

“They can come in and take classes and choose whether or not they want to come one hour a week, they can come five days a week all three hours, or every day. It’s something to get the students here, learning new skills and enjoying the fun of the arts and learning to make new friends and meet new people,” said Kelly Stolar, art house executive director.

Of course arts includes music, and here at the neighborhood art house, young people can take free lessons and learn any number of instruments, including a ukulele made out of a cigar box.

New to the art house this year is the Community Art Program. The art house is now open during the day for adults, offering art and fitness classes, and opportunities for homeschoolers to also enjoy the art house.

This week’s Loving Giving Local donation of $250 is a welcome surprise.

“We will put it to good use buying supplies for the art students and making sure they have the materials they need to complete their projects,” Stolar added.

“To bring Loving Giving Local to the Inner-City Art House, see that it’s been helping youth in our community and giving the kids opportunities and to know this donation is going towards art supplies, we know we’re making an impact. That’s what Loving Giving Local is all about,” said aid Joe Askins, sponsor, Auto Express Kia.