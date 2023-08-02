Twenty years ago, the Iroquois School Foundation was formed to help improve the education process in Lawrence Park and Wesleyville.

This week, the foundation got a visit from a Loving Giving Local.

“Our mission is to enhance educational opportunities for grades K through 12, so we do that by fundraising and community endeavors and sponsorships. We have a couple of good fundraisers coming up and we’re also part of Erie Gives,” said Gary Foster, Iroquois School Foundation.

With the money raised, here’s what the Iroquois School Foundation will do.

“We distribute grants to teachers who are requesting extra field trips, other activities, special needs that aren’t in the general funding, we help with that. We also give out and maintain scholarships. We gave out over $10,000 in scholarships to our graduating kids this year,” Foster added.

Iroquois is one of the smallest school districts in Pennsylvania. The school budget can only fund so much, that’s why the foundation helps to bridge the gap for teachers and students.

This week’s Loving Giving Local donation will help the foundation meet its 2023 fundraising goal.

“Well our main objective is to raise $20,000 this year for our 20th anniversary and contribute that to the school district in one big special gift,” Foster continued.

“Anytime we bring Loving Giving Local to a school district foundation, we know that money is going to stay right here in the community. Iroquois is a small district and we know they’re gonna use this money, whether it’s to help teachers or provide scholarships for students, we know it’s going to stay right here in Iroquois and that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about,” said Joe Askins, sponsor, Auto Express Superstore.