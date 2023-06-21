This week’s Loving Giving Local donation went to an organization that helps make college financially possible for local high school students.

Joe Askins, sponsor, of Auto Express Superstore, presented a check to the Ivies on the Lake Foundation. It’s an organization founded in 2015 by the Ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.

Ivies on the Lake’s mission is to empower individuals who aspire to enhance their educational and professional development.

The scholarships go to minority students. And are made possible thanks to the support of many people and organizations.

“Since 2016, we’ve given out over $25,000 dollars worth of scholarships to the Erie community. This year we’re offering six scholarships, including one from Erie Insurance, one from Ola Mae Webb Scholarship and another from a Foreign James Memorial Scholarship. Very proud of those people who donated for those causes as well,” said Bridgette May, board president.

“When you think about Loving Giving Local and today I learned about Ivies on the Lake, it’s just a great fit for our community that they’re taking care of minorities right here, offering scholarships. And that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about — taking care of the community. Ivies on the Lake is doing a great job with that with the minorities in school getting ready for college,” said Askins.

Ivies on the Lake will hold its annual fundraiser called a Pink Carpet Affair in October. For more information, you can contact Bridgette May at iviesonthelake2015@gmail.com.