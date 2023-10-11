An organization with a very familiar name got a visit from Loving Giving Local this week.

“Kiwanis Club of Erie has been around for over 100 years and is committed to children and benefitting the community. Everything from reading and providing books to leadership opportunities in the Cathedral Prep Key Club. And it has been nothing but a blessing for each one of us who are involved and for everyone that we benefit,” said Jim Reim, Kiwanis Club endowment chairman

This week’s Loving Giving Local donation will likely buy books for kids. The Kiwanis Club donates a new book every month to students at Benjamin Wiley Charter School.

The club has also partnered with community shelter services and is excited about the return of a not-too-scary weekend event.

“We have the bubbles books and boo! That’s Saturday, Oct.14…Why are we doing this is we partner with Community Shelter Services, it’s not just for the homeless shelter there, it’s for all of the kids in the neighborhood and families in the neighborhood, and it’s sort of like a safe trunk-or-treat,” said Cathy Szymanski, Kiwanis Club secretary. “We’re gonna have a lot of games, chances to win new bikes and helmets, and lots of candy. and stations for parents to go around and learn about various things as well, so we’re pretty excited about that event.”

“For us to be able to show up today, bring Loving Giving Local and a donation, we know it’s going to go right back into the community. They are going to be doing what they’ve been doing, supporting our youth and supporting literacy. The Kiwanis Club has been doing it for over a hundred years and we’re happy to be able to drop a donation off today,” said Joe Askins, Auto Express Resale Center.

Learn more about the good work of the Kiwanis Club of Erie on their Facebook page.