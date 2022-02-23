The 100-year old First United Methodist Church in Lake City has stately presence in the community.

Inside, it’s spiritually strong but physically a mess, thanks to a heating system failure two years ago.

“There was a boiler malfunction that filled the church with water, so we had a flood here,” said Wade Berkey, co-pastor.

Water from the steam boiler came raining down on every floor for days. After the flood, a pandemic occurred, which led to a lack of contractors and supplies to make repairs. The congregation has been creative, worshipping for a time in a nearby park until they could clear a space to return.

“We have been having fairly decent attendance, sometimes we don’t have heat and sometimes we do. We just like to come and worship the Lord,” said Ali Berkey, co-pastor.

For the co-pastors of this church and its congregation, restoring the building has been a biblical lesson in patience.

“Paul, in his writing, says ‘Patience comes through suffering,’ we are learning patience as we struggle through this,” Berkey said.

“We can still worship even though we don’t have the beautiful sanctuary we had before. We can still worship,”

“For us to be able to bring them a donation, we feel pretty special and we know that this donation is going to help rebuild this church. We’re just happy to be in Lake City with Loving Giving Local,” said Joe Askins, Auto Express Resale Center.