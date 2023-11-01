Lake Effect Leaders is the name of the local AmeriCorps Vista volunteer program.

Those who serve work with nonprofit organizations, government agencies, and schools to collaboratively address issues related to poverty in northwestern Pennsylvania.

“The Vista Project is different than other service. It’s not direct service. Its indirect service, so it’s behind the scenes administrative work. Building capacity is expanding the reach, effectiveness, and efficiency of organizations. So that can look like program development, recruiting and managing volunteers, grant writing, research, fundraising, that kind of thing,” said Eva Thomas, the project manager of Lake Effect Leaders.

This week’s Loving Giving Local donation is going to help some of the volunteers of the AmeriCorps Vista program.

“Thats going to really help our Vista members. That’s going to go toward professional develop workshops. We bring in facilitators from the community to help teach them how to write grants, how to recruit volunteers, that kind of thing,” said Thomas.

“For us to be able to bring Loving Giving Local to Allegheny College and learn about the Lake Effect Leaders AmeriCorps program, and what they’re doing to fight poverty in the community in Erie and Craawford County, that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about and we’re happy to be able to show up here at Allegheny and deliver a check,” said Joe Askins of Auto Express Resale CTR.

Those who volunteer to serve the AmeriCorps Vista program receive a living allowance, healthcare, professional development, and an education award to be used toward college expenses. When you complete your service, you receive one year of non-competitive eligibility for employment in the federal government.