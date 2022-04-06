Since 1986, Lakeshore Community Services has provided residential care to people with intellectual disabilities. The agency began when Pennsylvania began downsizing state institutions.

The organization believes everyone, regardless of the severity of the mental disability, is capable of continuing development.

“We provide services and support to people throughout Northwestern Pennsylvania, five different counties. We provide blended case management, residential services for folks with intellectual disabilities, and support for people who live independently in the community, ” said Alan Benson, Lakeshore Community Services CEO.

For more than three decades, Lakeshore Community Services has been providing service to Northwestern Pennsylvania and it could still be one of the best kept secrets in the region.

“We started out as a small, residential provider and we’ve expanded dramatically over the course of 30-plus years,” Benson said.

The nonprofit operates 25 residential homes in Northwestern Pennsylvania. It employs 350 people serving more than 700 clients.

Joe Askins of Auto Express Resale Center presented Lakeshore with the Loving Giving Local donation.

“When you think of Loving Giving Local, and when you think about Lakeshore Community Services and what they do for our community, and they’ve been doing it for over 35 years. For us to be able to deliver a donation today and this donation will have an impact in our community, that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about,” said Joe Askins, Auto Express Resale Center.