Loving Giving Local- Love Inc

Our Loving Giving Local crew finds out new things about the area’s good works just about every week.

This week, a national charity with a local chapter doing that good work in Southeast Erie County. Here is the story of Love Inc.

If you’ve heard of Love Inc. you may be aware of the work that goes on nationally to meet the needs of those in need.

You may not know that for the past 25 years, a chapter of Love Inc. has been meeting needs in places like Union City, Corry, and Spartansburg while working with churches there to match those in need who want to help.

“All of that money that comes in goes right back into the community and programming having small groups, mentoring, meeting people’s needs for utility bills, personal care products, linens, pet food. Anything they need we try to meet,” said Amy Hromek, Chapter Director of Love Inc.

But the group’s major fundraiser had to be canceled for the past two years in a row making donations tight.

That is where the $250 Loving Giving Local award can really step up.

“And the funds that we brought today for the donation are going to be used right here in one of those communities. It puts a smile on my face and that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about,” said Joe Askins, Sponsor of Auto Express.

What charity will benefit next with a visit from the Loving Giving Local crew? Tune in Wednesday morning to find out.

