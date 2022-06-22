There is nothing more exciting for a child than seeing a dream come true.

That’s the goal for one organization that is encouraging young people to simply make a wish.

That organization received a visit from Loving Giving Local.

No doubt you are familiar with the heartwarming stories of a child with a critical illness who received a dream come true experience from the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Each year, 50 local children are treated to that lifetime dream which generally falls into one of five categories.

“To have, to give, to get, to go, or to meet,” said Courtney Nientimp, Regional Manager.

Those things can include a trip to Disney World, meeting a favorite movie or rock star, getting a puppy, or a club house.

Research has shown an experience like those provided by Make-A-Wish are a critical part of a child’s treatment.

“It really provides hope for them and gives them something to look forward to. Something to think and talk about that has nothing to do with doctors, medications or their illness,” said Nientimp.

If you know a young person who has a critical illness with a dream or a wish, Make-A-Wish would like to help make that dream come true.

Parents, family members, friends, doctors, and social workers all help provide candidates for a wish.

Donations such as the one from Loving Giving Local help make those wishes happen.

“Make-A-Wish helps so many kids in our community. For us to bring Loving Giving Local to Make-A-Wish, we know that our donation is going to go towards a wish of a child. That’s what Loving Giving Local is all about, giving back to the community, and we’re happy to give it to Make-A-Wish,” said Joe Askins, Sponsor from Auto Express.

Join us next week to learn which local nonprofit will receive a visit from Loving Giving Local.