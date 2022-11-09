A local organization that gives a helping hand to hundreds of people every week, got a helping hand themselves.

Meals on Wheels Erie got a visit from Loving Giving Local. The volunteers there have been delivering hot meals to homebound seniors every day for more than 50 years.

Erie’s original Meals on Wheels programs deliver more than 200 meals a day. If you or someone you know qualifies, a meal can be delivered to your door.

“We do have a private pay program for those people. We have a program for under 60 years old, disabled, and we also have a program for veterans that is 100% covered by grants and fundraising. We also offer, which is kind of new and exciting, a grocery shopping program,” said Jennifer Hoffman, executive director, Meals on Wheels Erie.

While many businesses struggle to find employees, Meals on Wheels could also use more volunteers to help deliver meals.

“It’s a very easy commitment. It’s about two hours a week to come in and drive one of our routes. There are people on waiting lists, and we would love to deliver meals to them, but we need a little help with some volunteer drivers to come in and do that,” Hoffman added.

Joe Askins of Auto Express was pleased with how Meals on Wheels plans to use the funds from Loving Giving Local.

“Our donation is going to provide free meals for veterans. That’s what Loving Giving Local is all about. Meals on Wheels has been doing it and helping our community for over 50 years,” said Joe Askins, sponsor, Auto Express.

Learn more about Meals on Wheels Erie program from their website or by calling 814-452-6930.