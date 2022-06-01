Since 1970, the Mercy Center of the Arts has been providing the community with a unique arts-based program for children ages 3 to 5 years old.

The program helps nurture youngsters to develop their curiosity, creativity and learning.

“We have a correlated approach where our art teacher and music teacher plan lessons together. They will make the theme for the year and then they’ll use their senses for the children. They’ll do art, literature, science,” said Amanda Boots, Mercy Center for the Arts.

They also teach music too, including hands-on instruments of all kinds.

The program meets twice a week during the school year from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and there’s an extended care program from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is open to anyone in the community and scholarships are available.

“The summer camp is one week long. It’s 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. We enroll children ages 4 to 8 and the theme is Knights and Princesses. They talk about dragons and what it is to be brave and courageous,” Boots said.

If you’d like to learn more about the summer camp that begins August 8, 2022. The Mercy Center for the Arts has an open house on Sunday, June 5, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is at 1531 East Grandview Boulevard in the former Mount Carmel Parish building.

“To learn the Mercy Center of the Arts has been around for over 50 years in our community and to know they’re helping preschoolers and children in the arts, and to know that the money we brought today will help supply the summer program, that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about and they’ve been giving back to the community for a long time,” said Joe Askins, Auto Express Resale Center.