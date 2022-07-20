Empowering young people to become productive members of society. That is the goal of the organization who received this week’s surprise donation from Loving Giving Local.

Here is more on Mission Empower.

It may be the best kept secret in Erie. Established in 2007, the Community Resource Center was an all volunteer organization until 2012 when it became federally funded.

“We support families who have children with disabilities to understand special education rights and responsibilities. So they can get the right services for their children at school and in the community,” said Jill Hrinda-Patten, Mission Empower.

The organization also provides youth empowerment training. What you see here is part of a three day summit where young people learn about their strengths, how to overcome barriers, develop communication and social skills, and learn about financial literacy.

“We empower families and their children with disabilities so that the children can grow into productive adults, use their gifts and talents, become productive members of our community, and then give back too. We want this ever growing circle of people to be empowered and to give back to the people coming up behind them,” said Hrinda-Patten.

Mission Empower plans to use the donation from Loving Giving Local to help fund more empowerment programs and it’s Mission Read Program where volunteer tutors help kids with dyslexia.

“To come here today to learn about Mission Empower, and to learn about what they are doing for families and youth with disabilities in our community, it’s a great thing. For us to be part of that and that the donation we bring today will go towards the youth program, it’s giving back to the community and that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about,” said Joe Askins, Sponsor Auto Express Resale Center.

If you would like to give back to Mission Empower or even volunteer, you can learn more about the organization here.