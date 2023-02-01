Erie’s only Montessori program for preschool-aged children got a visit from Loving Giving Local, and the funds will be used to improve the children’s recreational opportunities.

It’s called Montessori in the Woods, and since 2004, the program has been located on this six-acre campus in Summit Township. Each weekday, more than 50 children come here.

Montessori in the Woods offers a unique approach to education for young people, preschool through kindergarten.

“We are a child-led program, so the children make their choices of learning. The teachers carefully prepare the classroom environment each day. When the children come i,n they can move around their classroom and make choices from the different areas of the classroom,” said Tracy Wilczynski, executive director of Montessori in the Wood.

So the kids you see there are doing what they want to do, pretty much when they want to do it, but there are lessons to be learned.

“Another facet of the Montessori education is that we teach a lot about care of self, care of the environment and grace and courtesy,” Wilcynski added.

Montessori in the Woods consists of a school building, a former church, and plenty of property to recreate. It’s out there that the Loving Giving Local donation will be used.

“I think we’re going to put it towards our outdoor space to enhance some of our outdoor curriculum,” said Wilcynski.

“For us to bring Loving Giving Local to Montessori in the Woods and to learn about their programs and to also find out this donation is going to come at a good time to help enhance their outdoor space for the children, that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about. Montessori is a great example of giving back to the community,” said Joe Askins, sponsor, Auto Express.