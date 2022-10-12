A one-time ski resort in Crawford County is now a training center for youth. This week, the Loving Giving Local team traveled to the top of Mystic Mountain.

Mystic Mountain Training Center is a 40-acre faith-based summer day camp and training center for young people. It’s located on a former ski resort between Mill Village and Cambridge Springs.

For 22 years, Denise Olczak and her husband have run the center. While horses and farm animals are front and center in all that happens here, there are year-round opportunities for people of all ages on land, on water, and in the event center.

“Our training program for teenagers begins next month, and then there are adult programs that are running. I have an NRA-certified shooting sports instructor. We are teaching pistol classes and all kinds of things for adults,” said Denise Olczak, founder and executive director. “I’m a riding instructor so I have classes going on all day for adults, and then after school for kids. It’s a hoping place.”

The staff and management of Mystic Mountain are all volunteers, no paid staff. The training center is financially supported by some churches but is largely operated thanks to private donations.

This surprise gift from Loving Giving Local will be used to feed hungry animals.

“We have 11 horses, and we don’t have enough pasture to feed 11 horses, so consequently I have to buy all my hay and grain,” Olczak added.

When it’s time to eat, Olczak opens the barn door and all the horses know where to go to await the next meal.

“To know today that the donation we bring is going to help feed these animals behind me, that’s a great thing, and that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about, giving back to the community, and Mystic Mountain continues to do it,” said Joe Askins, sponsor, Auto Express Kia.