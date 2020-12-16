Loving Giving Local- N.E.E.D.

Most people know about the work of the Red Cross in helping families impacted by the fire.

A much smaller charity has been at work in the Albion area for decades with a similar mission.

It has been 30 years since volunteers realized there wasn’t much help in Albion for families impacted by fire.

That need led to this this need, the Northwestern extended emergency dwelling a house donated by the Moose Club for one dollar a year that with some could provide shelter for those left homeless by the catastrophe.

“A group of construction workers and electricians came in and gutted the house completely redoing it and turning it into two fully functional and fully equipped apartments,” said Joanna Twitchel from Project Need.

But the money to support the need houses are in short supply, especially in 2020.

So a $250 award from the Loving Giving Local crew is the perfect holiday gift at just the right time.

“They’re here for the community and for us to be able to give back to Project NEED. It’s a special day for us,” said Joe Askins, Sponsor from Auto Express.

What other Erie County charity will benefit next week from the Loving Giving Local $250 award? Tune in next Wednesday morning to find out.