Loving Giving Local- New Blossoms New Life Foundation

The Loving Giving Local Crew is learning this week how hope can be found, even in tragedy.

A foundation born in the grief of a family losing their daughter.

Here is the story on the New Blossoms/New Life Foundation.

Renea Kovski knows all about challenges. It too Renea and her husband three tries at invitro fertilization to get pregnant.

The result of this was a beautiful little girl named Maggie.

This however was not to be as Maggie ended up drowning in a neighboring pond.

From that grief came the New Blossoms/New Life Foundation. This foundation is dedicated to helping couples who also need help to start a new family.

This is the family’s way to remember Maggie by helping to bring new life.

“So we want to be there to help them and give them the opportunity to have a child and know the joy that Maggie brought to us,” said Renea Kovski from New Blossoms/New Life Foundation.

The foundation started trying to help one couple a year. The next project will be couple number 100 which led to 84 babies.

With the cost approaching $15,000 per attempt, every dollar means the world to a couple hoping for a child.

“Learning that this $250 donation will go towards helping another family and possibly help bring another child into this world is a huge impact and that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about,” said Joe Askins, Sponsor from Auto Express.

