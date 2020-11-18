Loving Giving Local- New Blossoms New Life Foundation

Loving Giving Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Loving Giving Local Crew is learning this week how hope can be found, even in tragedy.

A foundation born in the grief of a family losing their daughter.

Here is the story on the New Blossoms/New Life Foundation.

Renea Kovski knows all about challenges. It too Renea and her husband three tries at invitro fertilization to get pregnant.

The result of this was a beautiful little girl named Maggie.

This however was not to be as Maggie ended up drowning in a neighboring pond.

From that grief came the New Blossoms/New Life Foundation. This foundation is dedicated to helping couples who also need help to start a new family.

This is the family’s way to remember Maggie by helping to bring new life.

“So we want to be there to help them and give them the opportunity to have a child and know the joy that Maggie brought to us,” said Renea Kovski from New Blossoms/New Life Foundation.

The foundation started trying to help one couple a year. The next project will be couple number 100 which led to 84 babies.

With the cost approaching $15,000 per attempt, every dollar means the world to a couple hoping for a child.

“Learning that this $250 donation will go towards helping another family and possibly help bring another child into this world is a huge impact and that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about,” said Joe Askins, Sponsor from Auto Express.

What worthwhile charity will benefit next week from the Loving Giving Local $250 award? Tune in next Wednesday morning to find out.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Loving Giving Local nonprofit winners

Mother Teresa Academy

Community Access Media

Achievement Center

Alzheimer's Association

Young Artists Debut Orchestra

Erie Dance Consortium

Brookside Fire Company

Impact Corry

Villa Maria Academy

Lake Erie Arboretum

Pleasant Ridge Manor Friends Forever

WLD Ranch

Wesley United Methodist Church

Lake Erie Fanfare

Eagles Nest Leadership Corporation

Erie Free Store

Sunshine Group of Erie

Community Country Day School

Erie Drum Corps

Foundation for Sustainable Forests

Erie City Mission

Academy Neighborhood Association

Gem City Bands

Multicultural Health Evaluation Delivery Systems

United Way of Erie County

Wayside Presbyterian Church

Erie Humane Society

Compass Reading Center Inc.

Fairview Presbyterian Church

Headwaters NRC Trust

GECAC

AAUW Erie Branch

Corry Higher Education Council

Union City Pride

Girls Golf of Erie

Warriors to Washington

H.A.N.D.S.

Greater Erie Alliance for Equality

American Heart Association

Corry Area Arts Council, Inc.

Mercyhurst University

West Lake Fire Department

Doorkeepers Christian Outreach

Edinboro University Alumni Association

The Tom Ridge Environmental Center Foundation

St. Jude School

Union City Little League

Union City Fire Department

Erie Regional Library Foundation

Events Calendar