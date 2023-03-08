A Millcreek church is doing great mission work around the world, and this week, the Loving Giving Local team helped provide some financial support.

New Hope Presbyterian Church was born when Perkins Presbyterian in Millcreek, and Sarah Hearn Memorial, in downtown Erie, merged.

As New Hope, the church is doing great things around the world, like supporting teachers and funding school supplies in Africa, and ministering in Erie.

“We also help with a lot of the local organizations, Community Shelter Services, Sunday Suppers down at the Church of the Covenant, and the Mercy Center for Women with their Christmas party for children. So our fingers are in a lot of things,” said Elizabeth Edwards-Steen, mission team leader.

This week’s donation from Loving Giving Local will be used to support the local food pantry.

“That’s what we’re called to do is to help our neighbors — whether they be right next door to us or 6,000 miles away,” said Edwards-Steen.

“Anytime we bring Loving Giving Local to a church we know it’s going back into the community. And to come to New Hope Presbyterian Church, here we are again. They’re going to use this donation to help feed people, and we didn’t expect anything different,” said Joe Askins, sponsor, Auto Express Superstore.

While New Hope Presbyterian Church has a long history and tradition of ministry, its pastor is relatively new, and he got here in sort of a roundabout way.

“I was a custodian for Harborcreek School District for 30 some years,” said Pastor Clay Woodring, New Hope Presbyterian Church.

And then, Woodring had a calling — he went to Seminary and has now been the pastor of New Hope for the past year.

“I can’t imagine being so blessed as to be here,” Woodring added.