School’s out for the summer, but recently, loving giving local paid a visit to the Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy.

Erie’s collegiate academy is a magnet school. It raises private funds to pay for things unfunded by the Erie School District.

This week’s Loving Giving Local donation helped pay for senior day at Camp Notre Dame, a final bonding experience for graduates.

“Donations such as this can go to a variety of things, whether it’s our activity account or our endowment fund with have with the Erie Community Foundation. Those go primarily to fund scholarships for our graduating seniors,” said James Vieira, dean of the Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy.

“For us to be able to bring Loving Giving Local to collegiate school and learn today the donation and that the money will go to a senior trip they have planned for this year, that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about and its all about giving back to the community and we’re happy to be a big part of the senior trip this year,” said Joe Askins, sponsor, Auto Express Superstore.

This school building has stood proudly high on the hill for over 100 years. And right now if you look up, it’s undergoing a renovation.

“The district has put close to $20 million into the building. The first round was the gyms, dance area, roofing and some other upgrades. This time around a lot of it was based on COVID and the ventilation of classrooms. So, steam heat was removed, forced air is being put in, new electrical upgrades, flooring upgrades, paint, clocks, ceiling tiles and lighting. There’s a lot of stuff going on,” said Vieira.

Academy opened its doors in 1920 — 103 years ago. The district is now investing in the building for the next century of education.