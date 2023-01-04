When you need legal advice or someone to represent you in court and can’t afford an attorney, there is help available.

This week, our Loving Giving Local team visited Northwestern Legal Services.

Northwestern Legal Services is a nonprofit law firm offering legal representation to low-income clients in 10 counties of northwest Pennsylvania.

A staff of 28, including 11 attornies, can help you with civil law matters like protection from abuse, child custody issues, eviction and foreclosure. Attorney Jackie Lager is the executive director.

“We would like people to know that there is someone available, even if you can’t afford an attorney, that we can help you through the legal process, explain your rights to you and also represent you in court,” said Jackie Lager, executive director.

Family law and housing issues dominate the nonprofit’s caseload. Last year, they represented more than 6,000 clients, closed over 3,000 cases and provided more than a million dollars in benefits to clients.

This week’s Loving Giving Local donation will help spread the news.

“Our goal is to do some outreach in the coming years. We’d like to reach the more vulnerable populations in our client services and make sure they know about our services as well,” Lager added.

“Northwestern Legal Services has been in our community since 1969. For us to be able to bring them a donation today and know this donation is going to be used for our community for legal advice, that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about, and Northwestern Legal Services has been doing it since 1969,” said Joe Askins, sponsor, Auto Express.

Northwestern Legal Services is located at 1001 State Street Suite 700 Erie, Pennsylvania. You can contact them by calling 814-452-6957 or on their website.