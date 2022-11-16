Keeping kids warm and comfortable. That’s what this week’s Loving Giving Local donation will help make happen.

As Lou Baxter reports, this week’s recipient is Project Linus.

The cartoon character Linus finds comfort in a blanket and so do all children. That’s why since 1998, the northwestern chapter of Project Linus has made and distributed more than 60,000 handmade blankets to local children.

“We deliver blankets on a monthly basis to all the hospitals, and we go to many of the agencies whether it be office of Children and Youth Services, SafeNet, Crime Victims Center, just to name a few. We are constantly in touch with them and giving them a resource of blankets for their clients,” said Joann Burkhart, NWPA Project Linus.

This week’s Loving Giving Local donation will help continue the organization’s mission.

“What we do, in helping children in need, will go further with the funds we are receiving today. It will help us purchase blanket-making material that we give to our blanketeers to make new handmade blankets,” Burkhart added.

Across the country, Project Linus has given away more than nine million blankets to children birth to 18 years-old. For Joe Askins, it was his first exposure to this organization that’s work provides a sense of security, warmth and comfort to children who are seriously ill, traumatized or otherwise in need.

“And for us to come and learn about what they’re doing and how these kids end up with these blankets, it’s pretty special. For us to be able to deliver Loving Giving Local is a great thing,” said Joe Askins, sponsor, Auto Express.