An Erie church is the recipient of this week’s Loving Giving Local donation from Auto Express Superstore, but as you might suspect, the church is going to pay it forward to another worthy effort that helps the homeless.

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church has served southeast Erie and Millcreek since 1960. The church began in a tent where the Grandview Plaza is now located and then moved a few blocks to its current location.

First came the parochial school and then a building that was going to be the gym became the church. The sanctuary features stained glass windows saved from St. Ann’s Church in Farrell.

Father Nick Rouch, an Erie native, is the new pastor for over 30 years in the ministry and this is his first assignment as parish priest, having spent years in the diocese administration.

“This parish has had five pastors. I just came on the scene, but I know each priest made his mark and the people still talk about each one. ‘Oh, father did this, father did that,'” said Father Nick Rouch, parish pastor. “But I really know the skills that each had, which were very different and helped the parish when they needed it. Now, I’m here and I’m still sorting out what my skill set can do for this parish, but so far it’s going very well.”

Along with nearby St. Luke’s Church, Mount Carmel operates a twice-monthly food pantry. Rouch said this week’s LGL donation will be used to assist St. John’s Parish to serve the homeless.

“We’re delighted to have this help to support Our Neighbors Place, the homeless shelter. We’re partnering with St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. They’re going to be committed four weeks during the cold winter to take in the homeless at night and we’ll be there to help,” added Rouch.

“Anytime we bring Loving Giving Local to a local church, we can count on them to pay it forward. And to learn today they are paying it forward to the Neighbors homeless center, that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about. It’s about giving back, and Lady of Mount Carmel has been doing it for years, and we’re pretty excited to be here,” said Joe Askins, sponsor, Auto Express.