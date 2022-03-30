Elmwood Gardens has been serving Erie for 90 years.

As part of the Presbyterian Senior Care Network, Elmwood Gardens offers independent living, personal care, skilled nursing and short-term rehabilitation, all under one roof.

“As people’s care needs change, maybe they need more care or perhaps less care, they can receive it all under one building without having to relocate from one free standing location to another,” said John Ferritto, Elmwood Gardens.

“That affiliation with Presbyterian Senior Care Network has really helped us in terms of strengthening our position to continue to be a premier provider of health care services in Northwestern Pennsylvania as well as Southwest Pennsylvania as well,” Ferritto said.

Ferritto said that the Loving Giving Local donation would help energize the social programs at the home now that COVID-19 restrictions have eased.

“For us to bring Loving Giving Local to Presbyterian Senior Care, and to learn that they’ve been in our community for 90 years helping seniors, and to know the donation we bring today is going to go towards senior programs, that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about, giving back to the community. I’m just fortunate that we’re able to be here doing that today,” said Joe Askins, Auto Express Resale Center.