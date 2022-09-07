Erie’s number one tourist attraction had some visitors Wednesday.

The Presque Isle Partnership has been improving the visitor experience on the peninsula since 1994.

Most are familiar with their events such as Discover Presque Isle, the UPMC music series on the beach, and Presque Isle Lights during the holiday season.

All of these activities are vehicles to raise money for PI partnership projects

“The waterworks playground for example is a project we took on in the 2-thousands. These lifeguard stations behind us, we just built two more, one for beach 11 and one for beach 6 to help keep the beaches a little safer in the summertime,” said Jon DeMarco,

With more than 4 million Presque Isle visitors each year, the partnership has helped make the park and beaches more accessible.

“We have these really neat mobi mats. They’re basically a magic carpet that goes over the sand, and it’s easy to walk the beach or get an ADA accessible wheelchair onto the beach. With today’s donation of $250, the partnership will consider several options for enhancing the visitor experience here at Presque Isle.”

Our volunteer board is going to be really excited about it and we’ll put it toward a worthwhile project, perhaps another beach wheelchair, perhaps planting some trees in the nature playground, or adding some lights to our light show in December.”

“Whenever you drive down to Presque Isle you can’t help but notice the Presque Isle Partnership. Their involvement in everything you see down here, and for us to be able to deliver them a donation, and we know the donation will go to great things for Presque Isle, and it’s going to be things for the visitors to enjoy for years to come, that’s what loving giving local is all about and the Presque Isle Partnership is a great example in our community,” said Joe Askins, Sponsor, Auto Express.

Join us again next week to find out what local nonprofit will get a surprise visit from Loving Giving Local.