More kids will have a merrier Christmas this holiday season thanks to this week’s Loving Giving Local donation.

It went to Project Love in North East.

Project Love believes that every child deserves a joyful Christmas.

So the organization provides gifts for the North East area kids to open on Christmas Day.

“We buy over 300-400 gifts for children just in the North East area. We’re small and it’s been going on a long time. Makes us feel good, and it’s a nice thing for the community,” said Sharon Wagner, Project Love Volunteer.

The organization began 30 years ago when North East Police officers decided to donate their holiday bonus to provide for local children.

Since then, Project Love has been fulfilling that mission thanks to fundraisers and the generosity of the community.

But come holiday time, they could use your help.

“Packing boxes at Christmas time, that is where we need people, and on delivery day. So on one day all the people who have applied can come here and pick up their boxes. That’s when we probably need the help,” said Wagner.

“This donation we bring today is going to go right back into the North East community and help a child in need with some toys or other belongings they may need,” said Joe Askins, Auto Express.

You can learn more about Project Love on their Facebook page.

Join us next week when we learn what local non-profit gets a visit and a donation from Loving Giving Local.