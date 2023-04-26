Domestic violence affects thousands of people across Erie County every year. And whether you live North East, Albion or rural areas in between, there is help available to you.

This home is at an undisclosed location in Erie County — outside the city. It provides a place of safety for victims of domestic violence.

The program is called Safe Journey and it’s more than just a shelter.

“It is really working with victims and all of their needs, all of their barriers and helping them escape or heal from domestic violence,” said Lori Palisin, executive director at Safe Journey.

You may have never heard of Safe Journey, but they’ve been around for 46 years, serving more than 500 victims of domestic violence every year.

Statistics reveal 1 in 3 women are victims of domestic abuse; 1 in 4 children; and 1 in 7 men. However, Palisin said 80% of victims never seek services.

“We have looked at there is a potential of 56,000 victims in all of Erie County. So rural areas are actually one and half more times to experience domestic violence than those in urban areas,” said Palisin.

At Safe Journey, the shelter is home for up to 30 days for victims and their children. A variety of services are available — such as transportation, counseling, safety planning and support groups.

Domestic violence happens in all of our communities whether rural, or city, urban. There are 38 municipalities in Erie County and domestic violence is happening in every single one of those communities.

“For us to be able to bring Loving Giving Local to the county at Safe Journey and for us to be part of this fight for domestic violence, that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about. To learn the donation we bring is going to help a current victim, it doesn’t get any better than that,” said Joe Askins, sponsor, Auto Express Kia.

One way you can help support Safe Journey is through its Towel Project…providing shelter supply items such as towels or paper products, cleaning or office supplies and household or personal items.

To help out, call Safe Journey at 814-438-2675.