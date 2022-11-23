A well-known Erie agency that provides services to people victimized by domestic violence, received this week’s Loving Giving Local donation.

Safenet is an accredited domestic violence agency in the City of Erie. It’s been providing services to victims of domestic abuse since 1974. Services are free of charge.

“The services look something like either emergency housing or 24-hour hotline. We provide legal advocacy and medical advocacy. People can call us 24 hours a day 7 days a week when they need something, and we’re available to help,” said Robyn Young, SafeNet executive director.

About 2,000 people need SafeNet services annually. Escaping abuse is complicated, but finding someone to help is not.

If you are in crisis, call the SafeNet hotline at 814-454-8161.

Young added that this week’s Loving Giving Local donation will be used to buy clothes for those living in shelters.

“You know SafeNet’s been in our community for over 50 years and they’ve been giving back for a long time. For us to be able to bring Loving Giving Local here today, for me to learn that it’s going to their safe housing project and that’s where these funds are going to go, that is what Loving Giving Local is all about. It’s keeping the money right here in the community, and that’s what SafeNet’s doing,” said Joe Askins, sponsor, Auto Express.