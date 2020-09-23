Loving Giving Local: Saint Jude School

Our Loving Giving Local crew is back on the road this week looking for a charity that could use a $250 award.

This week, a school that is spending a lot of money keeping up with the demands to educate kids in a COVID world.

It takes a lot of technology to teach in a COVID world, computers and other electronics to teach both in the classroom and at home.

A lot of technology means a lot of money, which is a burden in schools with tight budgets.

The staff at Saint Jude School in Millcreek were thrilled to learn that the school won the random draw for the Loving Giving Local $250 award.

The award is going towards the bill for all the new technology that is needed for the school this year.

“So we kind of front loaded those costs so this will definitely help in getting in, putting in money for our Chrome Books, our microphones, our cameras that we already have in all of our classrooms,” said Holly Morphy from Saint Jude School.

Loving Giving Local Sponsor Joe Askins knows the financial challenges that the schools are facing.

For Askins, drawing Saint Jude School was a perfect fit.

“For us to be here today and be bringing Loving Giving Local and to learn that these funds are needed and they are going to help out with Chrome Books and cameras and things like that. It just makes it that much more special,” said Joe Askins, Sponsor from Auto Express.

What hard working charity might benefit from a $250 Loving Giving Local award next week? Tune in on Wednesday morning to find out.

