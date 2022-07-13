A beacon of light and hope in downtown Erie got a visit from Loving Giving Local this week.

Saint Peter Cathedral as been serving the needs of the community for 129 years. The Catholic Church attracts parishioners from across the region, including the wealthy and the homeless.

Father Michael Ferrick, the Rector at Saint Peter, said the surprise donation from Loving Giving Local will be used to benefit those most in need.

“We run a food pantry here and also we participate in the Sunday supper, which is a supper housed at Church of the Covenant where we provide a meal every Sunday evening for those who are in need. We have a dinner coming up that we’re going to do at the end of August, and Joe’s generous donation will go towards that dinner to help feed those in our community who are in need,” said Father Michael Ferrick, Saint Peter Cathedral.

Saint Peter has been undergoing a massive renovation, which is nearly complete. Painting will begin soon, and then it will take months to remove the scaffolding.

The church encourages contributions to help keep the cathedral a shining beacon of hope in the center of the city.

“Other churches are having difficulty, and we want to keep the cathedral as a shining light in the community and any donations are always appreciated,” Fr. Ferrick added.

“It was no surprise to know they are paying it forward and this money will be used in the food pantry to help feed the homeless. This is what Loving Giving Local is all about and Saint Peter Cathedral has been giving to our community for over 100 years,” said Joe Askins, Sponsor, Auto Express.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists