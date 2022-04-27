A worldwide organization serving Erie for more than 100 years got a helping hand from Loving Giving Local.

It was April 1886 when the Salvation Army marched into Erie for the first time. Since then, the worldwide organization has served the community in a variety of ways.

Most notably, it’s thrift store on Upper Peach Street, it’s men’s program at 12th Street and Sassafras Street, and the food pantry which operates out of the Salvation Army headquarters at 11th and Liberty Street.

“We pack food bags for folks on a monthly basis. We serve, currently, in our parking lot. It’s a process we started during COVID and we found it better serves the needs of folks. Whether they’re walking up or driving up, it’s eliminated lines and helps people get through and on their way,” said Bernie Myers, Business Administrator.

Myers said that the Loving Giving Local donation will help purchase chicken to supplement food for families.

Most people are surprised at what the Salvation Army does for families. There’s even a church for worship and Bible study to meet spiritual needs.

While giving to the cause often comes during the holiday season, your help is appreciated all year.

“Financial support, Donations of goods whether it be household items or clothing, or volunteering. We have lots of volunteers here. We have a very small staff and volunteers are really what makes things happen,” Myers said.

“We know the proceeds we bring and the donation would stay right here in the community. For us to learn today that it’s going right into the food pantry to buy chicken and protein, that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about. The Salvation Army has been a great example of that for a long time,” said Joe Askins, Auto Express Resale Center.