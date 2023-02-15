For over 150 years, St. Andrew Church has been serving the spiritual needs of residents in Erie’s west Bayfront community.

On Wednesday, the Loving Giving Local team helped out with some of the church’s financial needs.

St. Andrew Church opened in 1871, but it was destroyed by a fire 25 years later. For a time, mass was celebrated in a variety of places.

“For a while, (the services) was held in my grandfather’s house over here on Sixth Street. Then when they got the basement dug for St. Andrews, they held mass in what they referred to as ‘the catacombs’ until enough was collected piece by piece to build what we’re standing in today,” said Jim Viera, St. Andrew Pastoral Council.

Now serving a couple hundred families, the current St. Andrew Church was completed in 1916. It’s part of a tri-parish partnership offering a variety of ministries, most notably a food pantry and prayer shawl ministry.

Father Mark O’Hern, St. Andrew’s pastor, shared his pastoral responsibilities with St. Andrews, St. Paul’s, and Sacred Heart Church.

“I wouldn’t say the partnership is any more challenging liturgically, mass is mass no matter where you’re at. The bigger challenge is going to three times as many meetings,” said Fr. Mark O’Hern.

This week’s Loving Giving Local donation from Auto Express Resale Center will help with some very practical needs.

“We are looking closely at a lot of grounds and building maintenance. When you’re dealing with a church over 100 years old, plus other school facilities and parking lots, there’s always room for improvement,” Viera added.

“When you think about Loving Giving Local and you think about St. Andrews, which has been in our community for over 150 years, and talk about giving back to the community, they’ve been doing it,” said Joe Askins, sponsor, Auto Express. “For us to be able to deliver them a check today for $250, that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about. We know that they’re going to keep that donation right here in our community.”