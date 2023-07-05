For the second week in a row, Loving Giving Local is supporting the ministry of a local church.

This time, it’s one in the city that dates back to 1837.

Nestled in the midst of the UPMC Hamot and Erie Insurance campuses, is Saint Patrick Church at E 4th and Holland streets.

It was once the cathedral for the Erie Catholic Diocese.

Renovated in recent years, the magnificent church draws parishioners from all over northwest Pennsylvania — not just this city neighborhood.

Many come to see the life-sized Stations of the Cross.

“They are absolutely magnificent. We get people from all over coming in just to see the Stations of the Cross because there’s nothing like it. They were made in Germany and brought here. They’re just beautiful,” said Janine Slicker, St. Patrick’s office manager.

Monsignor Henry Kriegel brought this church back to life during his time here. But the new pastor, Father Mike Demartinis, is taking it into the future.

He was on a mission trip when we visited, but he’s already decided this week’s Loving Giving Local donation should benefit parochial school students.

“He wants to initiate a tuition reimbursement or scholarship type thing for parishioners of the parish of St. Patrick’s, so they don’t have those hardships. Based on eligibility, we are going to offer tuition assistance for school,” Slicker added.

“When you think about Loving Giving Local and when you think about us bringing it to a church that’s been in our community since 1837. And we know anytime we bring funds to a church it stays right here in the community. And to learn today that this donation is going to help with some tuition, that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about. It’s about giving back to the community, and St. Patrick’s Church is a great example of that for nearly 170 years,” said Joe Askins, sponsor, Auto Express.

Irish Catholic immigrants helped build St. Patrick’s Church. The folks here remind you you don’t have to be Irish or Catholic to enjoy the Irish festival coming up this September.

“We have everything from Irish dancers to bands that come from Ireland to visit and play for us. We have the Irish feasts, as far as shepherd’s pie and potato soup and all of those good things,” said Slicker.

Mark your calendars to enjoy all things Irish from September 15-17.