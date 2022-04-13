Since 1993, St. Paul’s Free Clinic has served the health care needs of the Erie community free of charge. Who can get medical and dental help here?

“People that fall between the cracks. People that don’t make enough or make too much for medical assistance or don’t make enough to buy their own health insurance. We’re here to help them,” said Lisa Kelleher, Clinic Executive Director.

The clinic also provided quality primary and dental care from a volunteer staff of medical and dental professionals. Continuing the mission is possible thanks to grants and donations like Loving Giving Local.

“All of our providers are volunteers that come here to the clinic. They sign on, all our patients are by appointment only so they are seen by appointment only here at the clinic,” Kelleher said.

Mary Jo Fulton is a retired hospital emergency administrator and she volunteered on the clinic board since the beginning. She said the clinic reached out to hospitals to spread the news about its free care.

“We visit the emergency departments and try to remind them to send their patients here for follow-up care. If they are in need and have nowhere else to go, it’s a wonderful service we provide,” said Mary Jo Fulton, Clinic Board Chairwoman.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“When you think about Loving Giving Local and giving back to the community and what they’ve been doing for over 25 years in our community, that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about. It’s about giving back to the community and St. Paul’s Free Clinic is doing it every day,” said Joe Askins, Auto Express Resale Center.

To learn how you can get free medical and dental care, you’re asked to call the free clinic at (814) 454-8755 or visit their website for more information.