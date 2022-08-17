Sixty one years ago, the Erie Chapter of Jewish Women began an organization to assist patients of Warren State Hospital to integrate back into the community.

In the beginning the organization was located on the second floor of a downtown Erie shoe store.

Climbing all of those stairs gave birth to the name of the organization, Stairways.

Loving Giving Local paid them a visit this week.

Since the early days of helping people with mental disabilities move from an institution back into the community, Stairways Behavioral Health has grown and expanded and is now serving 7,000 clients each year.

Stairways offers outpatient mental health services, drug and alcohol counseling, and a residential treatment facility.

Executive Director Robin Dowling said that post pandemic, the need for Stairways services is growing.

“A lot of stressors out there these days that none of us have had to deal with before. We have had an uptick in referrals and client need,” said Robin Dowling, Executive Director.

Dowling reveals you or someone you know benefits from Stairways.

“The statistics are pretty good that someone you know is already receiving services or will need services in the future,” said Dowling.

This week’s Loving Giving Local donation will be put to good use.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“Our clients are already in need of clothes, food, assistance with paying small bills, moving in and going to school. All kinds of things,” said Dowling.

“For us to bring Loving Giving Local to Stairways and to learn they have been in our community over 60 years, helping people with mental health, and to know the donation we bring today will stay in the community and to help continue their services, that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about,” said Joe Askins, Sponsor, Auto Express.

Join us again next week to see which local nonprofit gets a visit from Loving Giving Local.